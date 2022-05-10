Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 59,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $49.89. 28,321,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,342,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

