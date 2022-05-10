Gator Capital Management LLC Takes $6.36 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 239,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. OFG Bancorp makes up 4.6% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. 443,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

