Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.02. 236,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,498. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $298,576 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

