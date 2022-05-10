Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 143.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 616,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,157,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

