Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. First Internet Bancorp makes up about 2.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $357.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

