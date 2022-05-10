Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $459.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

