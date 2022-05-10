Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.19. 4,313,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

