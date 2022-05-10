Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Dime Community Bancshares accounts for about 1.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,752. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

