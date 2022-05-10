Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,000 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Audacy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUD stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.03. 878,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.44. Audacy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

