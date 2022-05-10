Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Gartner worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $135,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.50 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.