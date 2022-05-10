Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 2.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $113,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $13.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.32. 801,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,711. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.50 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

