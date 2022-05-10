Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Eileen Serra Acquires 700 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE IT traded up $6.69 on Tuesday, reaching $246.01. 951,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.50 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.