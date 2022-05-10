GameCredits Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $128,869.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,558 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

