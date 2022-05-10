Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.0834 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $98,847.71 and $694.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,454,859 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,743 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

