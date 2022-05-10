Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,936.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $97,259.04 and approximately $9,936.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,444,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,120 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.