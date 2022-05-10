Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.34

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $137.74 million and $4.30 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,307.67 or 1.00035968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.