Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $490.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.74. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.