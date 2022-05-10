Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

