Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,925 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Green Plains worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

