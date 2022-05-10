Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,775 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $187.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

