Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.