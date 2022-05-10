Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.