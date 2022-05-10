Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

