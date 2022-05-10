Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

