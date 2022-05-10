Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 759,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Audacy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Audacy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.44. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Audacy Profile (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Stories

