Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 545,412 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 545,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Accuray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Accuray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 173,866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Accuray by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 163,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

