Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $7.66. 1,322,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

