fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.91 on Friday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.69.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in fuboTV by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in fuboTV by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

