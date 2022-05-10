FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FREY. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE FREY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $860.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $26,450,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

