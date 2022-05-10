Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Raised to €38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($98.95) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($44.53) to €34.50 ($36.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.89) to €60.25 ($63.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.85.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $9.03 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

