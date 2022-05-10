Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Achieves $2.64 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $105.96 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00518657 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00105992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037995 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,743.14 or 2.00980366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.