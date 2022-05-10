Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON FRAN opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £182.63 million and a PE ratio of 33.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.05. Franchise Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 128.76 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.44 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
