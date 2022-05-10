Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FRAN opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £182.63 million and a PE ratio of 33.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.05. Franchise Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 128.76 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.44 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

