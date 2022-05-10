Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.36

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 10545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

