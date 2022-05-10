Fosun International Ltd Buys New Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVAC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CureVac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in CureVac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CureVac by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CureVac by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CureVac stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,274. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

About CureVac (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

