Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 599681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.91.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

