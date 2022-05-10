Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 809,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

