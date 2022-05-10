Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to post $670.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.08 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $501.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 1,881,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,758. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

