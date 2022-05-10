Formation Fi Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $654,597.47 and $2.26 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.