Folgory Coin One Day Volume Reaches $24,163.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $3.23 million and $24,163.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,035.09 or 1.00033510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00105368 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.