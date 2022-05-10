FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$8.00 EPS.

FMC stock traded down $5.09 on Monday, hitting $113.91. 1,090,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 893,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

