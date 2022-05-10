Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.27

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 801518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Flywire alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,218.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.