Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report $247.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.90 million and the lowest is $202.97 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

FLNC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 70,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,378. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

