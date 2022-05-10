Flow (FLOW) Tops One Day Volume of $314.85 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00013011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $314.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00516054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00097499 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,258.86 or 1.99997641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,372,066,760 coins and its circulating supply is 364,061,129 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.