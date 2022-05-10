Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $42.55 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00522207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,295.19 or 1.99427370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

