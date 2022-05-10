Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fiverr International stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

