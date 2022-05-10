FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 22,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,418. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

