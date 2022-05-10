First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

