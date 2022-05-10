First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. 47,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,928. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.