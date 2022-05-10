First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.50 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.42. The company has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.