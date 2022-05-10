First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $328,743,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded down $11.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average of $330.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

